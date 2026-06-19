MUMBAI: A police constable posted with the Motor Transport Department in Navi Mumbai has been booked for allegedly cheating a diamond trader and his son of ₹15.5 lakh by promising to recover diamonds worth ₹75 lakh lost in an earlier fraud case. The accused is absconding.

Constable booked for duping diamond trader of ₹15.5 lakh

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According to the complaint, Sion resident and diamond merchant Suryaji Tukaram Sonawane was allegedly cheated of diamonds worth ₹1.25 crore by another trader, Ravi Jain, four years ago. An FIR was registered at D.B. Marg police station, and while diamonds worth ₹50 lakh were recovered, the remaining ₹75 lakh could not be traced. Jain was later released on bail.

Sonawane alleged that his son, Rupesh, met constable Pravin Kundalkar at the office of their lawyer, Sandeep Parekh. During the meeting, Kundalkar allegedly claimed to be an officer with the Economic Offences Wing and assured them he could recover the remaining diamonds.

In return, Kundalkar allegedly demanded ₹15 lakh as his commission. Between March and September 2025, the father and son paid him ₹15.5 lakh in installments.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Kundalkar promised to recover the diamonds within two to three months but failed to do so. When the family sought a refund, he allegedly told them that money given to the police is never returned and warned them not to contact him again, even threatening to end his life if they persisted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Kundalkar promised to recover the diamonds within two to three months but failed to do so. When the family sought a refund, he allegedly told them that money given to the police is never returned and warned them not to contact him again, even threatening to end his life if they persisted. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant later learnt that Kundalkar was not what he claimed to be but a police constable posted with the Motor Transport Department. After verifying the complaint, Andheri police registered a case of cheating and misappropriation on Monday.

“The investigation is on. Kundalkar will be arrested soon,” a police officer said.