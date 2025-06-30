Construction worker dies after falling from 13th floor

THANE: A 33-year-old construction worker died after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Badlapur East’s Surwal Chowk area at around 3pm on Saturday. His tragic death has once again brought to the surface questions about the safety and precautionary measures being followed at the construction sites of high rises. Mumbai, India - March 12, 2024: 3 people have died and 1 person has been injured due to the collapse scaffolding of the building under construction at Borivali in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Khadiya, a native of Chhattisgarh, who had been living at the construction site with his wife for the past few months. He fell while he was engaged in construction work on the 13th floor.

Senior police inspector Kiran Balwadkar of Badlapur East Police Station confirmed the incident and said, “We have registered an accidental death report. Further investigation is underway to determine if there was any negligence on the part of the contractor or the site management.”

Family members of the deceased alleged that there were no safety arrangements at the site. “No harness, helmet, or other protective gear were given to him. He was working without any safety measures in place,” said one of Khadiya’s relatives, who demanded strict action against the contractor.

Several labourers working in the area echoed similar concerns. They claimed that despite a high-rise construction boom across the city, contractors often fail to provide the basic safety equipment, putting the lives of workers at risk.

Badlapur East police are likely to summon the contractor for questioning, and send a report to the labour department for further action.