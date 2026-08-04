MUMBAI: A contractor has been booked for allegedly cheating the Borivali Regional Transport Office (RTO) by failing to destroy more than two tonnes of obsolete official records entrusted to him under a government contract and by not depositing ₹29,533 realised from their sale with the government.

Contractor booked for duping Borivali RTO

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The MHB Colony police registered an FIR against the accused, Vishal Shankar Shinde, proprietor of Vidisha Corporation, on a complaint filed by Satish Prakash Sonawane, an assistant motor vehicle inspector at the Borivali RTO.

According to the FIR, the RTO initiated the disposal of obsolete records through a tender process in April 2025, requiring the selected contractor to securely destroy the documents while maintaining confidentiality and submit a certificate of destruction within 30 days.

Vidisha Corporation was awarded the contract on May 14, 2025. On May 23, 2025, Shinde was allgedly handed 2.178 tonnes of obsolete official records, valued at ₹29,533, for destruction and disposal.

However, police said, Shinde neither submitted the mandatory destruction certificate nor deposited the sale proceeds with the RTO, despite repeated reminders and notices issued over the following months.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant alleged that Shinde violated the terms of the government contract, retained government funds and caused a loss of ₹29,533 to the RTO and by extension to the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant alleged that Shinde violated the terms of the government contract, retained government funds and caused a loss of ₹29,533 to the RTO and by extension to the government. {{/usCountry}}