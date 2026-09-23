MUMBAI: A 39-year-old labourer was electrocuted while drilling a wall at an under-construction site in Malad East, allegedly after the wire of the machine he was operating got cut. The Kurar police on Tuesday have booked the contractor and site supervisor for negligence, saying the worker had neither shock-proof gloves and gumboots nor a helper while carrying out the job.

Contractor, supervisor booked after labourer electrocuted at Malad site

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The deceased, identified as Prasonta Bora, a native of Assam, was working at the Baug-e-Noor building on Rani Sati Marg on September 14. Police said contractor Ratan Jha had taken up the drilling work at the site.

According to the police, Bora was using a core-drilling machine when its wire allegedly got cut and he suffered an electric shock. The machine was allegedly not switched off immediately, police said.

Bora was eventually taken to the Jogeshwari Trauma Centre by other workers, more than 20 minutes after the incident, and was declared dead at the hospital.

The hospital alerted the police, following which the Kurar police initially registered an accidental death report and inspected the site.

Police said the contractor and supervisor, who were allegedly supposed to be present while the work was being carried out, were not at the site when Bora was drilling. Officers also found that the labourer had not been provided basic protective equipment such as shock-proof gloves and gumboots and was working without a helper.

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{{^usCountry}} After examining the site and receiving the postmortem findings, police registered a case against the contractor and supervisor under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to causing death by negligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After examining the site and receiving the postmortem findings, police registered a case against the contractor and supervisor under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to causing death by negligence. {{/usCountry}}

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The police are now examining the safety measures at the site and the circumstances in which Bora was assigned the drilling work.