Controlled chaos on Day 1 of mega block

Mumbai: The Western Railway’s advance warnings about the 29-day-long mega block was partially effective in controlling the chaos at the stations on Friday. 256 services were cancelled on the first day of the mega block and the number of passengers at the platforms swelled higher than usual, but most of them kept their patience as they had been well informed in time and had planned their day accordingly.

Mumbai, India - Oct 27, 2023 : People crowded at Andheri Railway Station due to 6th Line ongoing work between Khar to Goregaon, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct 27, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Over the last few days the WR launched an effective communication campaign appraising Mumbaikars about the laying of the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon which has necessitated this mega block. Between Friday and November 6, the WR will cancel a total of 2,525 services, impacting the far-flung suburbs especially. The work on the track laying will start at midnight and go up to 11 am the following day. But when the sixth line is ready, it will effectively segregate the tracks for local and long-distance trains, easing commuter woes in the long run.

“I had been hearing about this mega block for some time and had informed my office about it so I did get some leeway on the punch-in time but I was still unprepared to deal with the extent of the disruption,” said Naigaon resident Ravindra K who travels to Santacruz for work. He said he had to skip three trains on account of the crowds. “Even the fourth train that came was packed but I decided to get on it anyway as even the platform was getting overcrowded,” he said.

Another commuter, Borivali resident Rajiv Khandelwal, said he was particularly inconvenienced as he had gone and stood on platform number 4 as per usual but there were no trains coming on that platform in the morning. “All trains starting from Borivali were arriving at platforms 1 and 2. This led to massive crowds as these platforms are linear and people were rushing to catch the already crowded trains. The state government should provision for additional buses, taxis and autos to avoid the chaos in the coming days,” he said.

WR authorities said they had deployed railway police at various stations for crowd management and passenger security. “Arrangements have been made to avert a stampede like situation by deputing RPF and GRP staff round the clock at the platforms and all the foot overbridges. The RPF staff has been withdrawn from non-sensitive works and they have been deployed on the platforms and the concourse,” added the official.

Ketan Shah, member of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee, said he has also asked the railways to announce the timings of all those trains that have been cancelled at least 10 minutes in advance during peak hours as it will help thin the crowds.

In the face of largescale cancellation of train service, metro lines 2A and 7 saw more crowds than usual as both lines cover the stretch between Dahisar and Andheri on the Western Express Highway and also the Link Road at Andheri. With several rail commuters taking to the roads, the number of traffic jams too went up across the city. Kandivali resident Reema who travels to BKC for work said she took an autorickshaw instead of the train and even though there were traffic snarls, it was preferable, she said to taking the overcrowded train.

The BEST which should have stepped up to help out could only ply 3 additional buses on Gorai-Mahim and Oshiwara routes as it its fleet of 2950 buses is already depleted.

