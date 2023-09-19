Cook electrocutes, thrashes employer over ‘rude behaviour’

Mumbai: A cook has been booked for allegedly electrocuting and thrashing his employer, a teacher from an international school, as he was angry due to the latter’s rude behaviour, police officials said on Monday. A manhunt has been launched for the accused, identified as Rajkumar Singh.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday noon in a posh Andheri high-rise. The complainant, Bethsheba Morris Sheth, told the police that when she woke up, she saw Singh holding two live wires over her. He put the exposed copper from the wire on the sides of her head, bashed her up badly and left the house after apologising, she added.

“The cook had a key to the house and would usually let himself in. On Sunday, when he arrived at his usual time to make lunch, he went into Sheth’s room, where she was sleeping. Her 11-year-old son was in the next room at the time of the incident,” an officer from Amboli police station said.

In the FIR, Sheth claimed that while electrocuting her, Singh asked her how that made her feel. “He then pushed her to the ground and started strangulating her. When she started resisting, he hit her head against the ground causing an injury around her eye,” the police officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hearing the sounds, the son came to check on his mother, she told the police, adding that she got scared about Singh harming him and told him to go back to his room and lock it from inside. “After some time, Singh suddenly stopped assaulting me. He sat down repentantly beside me and started apologising. I told him I have forgiven him, and he should go home,” the complainant told the police.

After he left, the police said, Sheth called up her friends, who came over to support her. Singh called her around 1.30pm to apologise again. “He also asked her to not approach the police regarding the incident. “When Sheth asked him the reason behind the assault, he said that she had been rude to him for the last couple of days. The friends took her to a hospital for treatment after that and then brought her to the police station to lodge a complaint,” the police officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh has been booked under section 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code. “We went to the address provided by him to the employer, but he was not found there. We are still looking for him,” the police officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON