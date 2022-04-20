Copper T, still a popular contraceptive choice among women

Mumbai Data from the family planning and welfare department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that the Copper T- the intrauterine device (IUD), is still the most preferred contraceptive method for women, compared to Antara- the injectable contraceptive.

While in 2019-2020, 2,187 women took the injectable contraceptive, 39,604 opted for Copper T. In 2020-21, only 568 women came forward for Antara, while 42,007 used copper T. From 2021 till Feb 2022, 2,051 women took the contraceptive shot and 41,465 went for Copper T.

“Antara was launched in July 2017 with the aim to bring down the unmet need for contraception in the community and to increase the use of contraceptives. These help in bringing down maternal deaths, abortion-related maternal deaths, maternal morbidity, and neo-natal morbidity and mortality. In the pandemic, we saw a dip in women opting for either of these two contraceptives. But now, the number is picking up,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.

After Antara was launched in 2017, 5,467 women took the injection, while 47,586 took Copper T. In the following financial year of 2018-19, 5,016 took the injection, while 45,066 women went for Copper T.

Talking about the difference between the two temporary contraceptives, the BMC health official said, “Antara is an injectable contraceptive that contains the birth control hormone Medroxyprogesterone Acetate (MPA). The woman has to take the shot every three months. Copper T- IUD is a long-lasting, non-hormonal birth control placed into the uterus by a doctor. While Antara can be taken three months after the childbirth, Copper T can be inserted soon after childbirth,” said the official.

Explaining why more women are taking Copper-T, Dr Komal Chavan, obstetrician and gynaecologist at BMC-run Dr VN Desai Hospital in Andheri said, “There is less awareness among women on the availability of Antara in public hospitals and how it is beneficial in family planning. However, we doctors also promote Copper T rather than Antara as the chances of the woman agreeing to family planning is higher while she is giving birth to the child. If the woman doesn’t go for it, we inform them about the other contraceptive methods including Antara and condoms,” she said.

Dr Ashok Anand, head of gynaecology department at Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, too said there is not much awareness about Antara. “We have observed that women are more aware of Copper T than of Antara and consider it as a safe method. There is definitely a lack of awareness, which is one of the reasons for low demand,” he said.

Dr Anand added that since the injection has to be taken after every three months, compliance tends to be low. “Copper T can be introduced in the uterus within 15 minutes of giving birth and if required, it can stay inside for even 10 years with periodical check-up. However, for Antara, a woman can take the injection three months after the child’s birth and then keep taking it after every three months. Many find it difficult to maintain compliance,” he said.

In the private set-up, gynaecologists said while Copper T remains a popular choice for temporary contraception, Mirena- a hormonal IUD, has been gaining popularity among educated working women.

“Among the 10 women coming for temporary contraceptive methods, one will go for Antara, three will go for Copper T and six will go for the hormonal IUD. The hormonal IUD is very effective and it reduces menstrual bleeding significantly which is very helpful for women who are frequent travellers,” said Dr Sudeshna Ray, gynaecologist and obstetrician, Jaslok Hospital.

She added that Antara is effective but not popular because of the side effects of breakthrough bleeding/irregular spotting, weight gain and other issues. “Copper T remains a popular choice as it is a one-time use for three/five/10 years. Doesn’t interfere with the menstrual cycle. But sometimes it can cause heavier bleeding,” she said.

