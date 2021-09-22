Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cops assaulted in road rage incident at Goregaon, 3 arrested

The three accused smashed front windscreen of the police van, assaulted the constables on duty and also abused a passerby who tried to intervene
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:33 PM IST
All the three accused including the driver of the auto rickshaw were arrested after they assaulted cops during a road rage incident in Mumbai suburb. (Shutterstock Photo/Representative)

Three men were arrested for assaulting cops and a city resident in an incident of road rage at Mumbai’s Goregaon West during early hours on Monday, police said. Accused Kiran Kasbe (25), Mala Chinras (25), and Prakash Singh (26) were arrested by Bangur Nagar police station personnel following the assault.

Police said the incident took place at 1.45 am on Monday at the Goregaon Link Road when Prakash Singh’s auto rickshaw was involved in a crash with a bike, resulting in injuries to motorcyclist Shehbaaz Ayub Shaikh. After the accident, Singh and other two accused, who were travelling in the auto rickshaw, allegedly assaulted Shaikh.

However, a nearby police patrol van soon reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Police presence didn’t stop the three accused, who smashed the front windscreen of the police van and assaulted the constables on duty. A passerby who tried to help was also abused by the trio, police said.

Soon Bangur Nagar police arrived to back up the mobile unit and managed to arrest Kasbe from the spot, but the other two managed to flee. They were arrested later in the day from their residences.

“We have arrested all the three for assaulting government officials, and threatening and criminal intimidation under sections of the IPC,” said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

