Cops chase, arrest four for stealing phone

MUMBAI: Four persons were arrested after a patrolling team of Andheri police chased the autorickshaw in which the four accused were travelling after they allegedly snatched the mobile of a 47-year-old man in Andheri East on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Shoaib Rashid Khan, 26, a resident of Mumbra, Shamil alias Shabbir Sayyad, 38, a resident of Virar, Jeemal Shaikh, 34, a resident of Mumbra and Azam Shaikh, 37, a resident of Mumbra.

According to the police, they were patrolling the area when they heard Tajuddin Mohammed Kutti shout for help after someone snatched his mobile phone and fled in an auto. The police team followed the autorickshaw and stopped them and apprehended the accused.

Kutti, who runs a general store in the Mogarapada area in Andheri East had stepped out to purchase milk on Friday night when the incident occurred.

“Kutti was on his way to buy milk at Nagardas Road in Andheri East when some person came in an autorickshaw snatched his mobile phone and fled. He ran behind the auto for some distance, shouting for help. Fortunately, for him, a team of policemen patrolling in the area immediately started following the auto and after following them for around a kilometre, intercepted and overpowered the quartet travelling in the three-wheeler. They were then taken to the Andheri police station,” said the police officer.

The complainant who had by the time reached the police station was surprised to find his Samsung A-51 phone recovered from the thieves.

“In interrogations and through records we found Shamil and Jeemal both have cases against them and Azam was the auto driver through which the mobile was stolen,” said the police officer.

The accused have been booked under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused be produced before the court in Andheri, said the police officer.

