Cops nab four killers of Koparkhairane teen within 24 hrs

Navi Mumbai: 24 hours after a dead body of a 17-year-old boy was found in Koparkhairane, the police successfully nabbed his four killers, who happened to be the teen’s ‘friend’. Three out of the arrested four are minors, two are aged 16 and one 17, while the fourth friend is identified as Sanket alias Sunny Pawar (20).

On Wednesday morning, the body of Sahil Shantaram Gole (17) was found at an open plot near Bhumiputra Maidan at sector 23 of Koparkhairane. On Tuesday night, Gole, who did a part-time job at a chocolate factory in Rabale MIDC, had left home saying that he was going for work. According to the police, he had not gone to work and had gone to meet his friends.

“The deceased often bullied his friends due to which they always fought. The four of them had a grudge against Gole because of the same and during a similar heated argument on Tuesday night, the four killed him,” senior police inspector Pradeep Tidar from Koparkhairane police station said.

Gole was a class XII commerce student from Yashwantrao Chavan College, Koparkhairane. To support his family, Sahil started working in a chocolate company in Rabale, a few days ago. He used to go to work at night.

“He was killed using a rock which was hit on his head. There were injuries from a sharp object around his lips so we suspect that there would be other weapons too involved in the crime. During the investigation, we got information that Gole was last seen with these four friends and it was also found that they were in hiding. We traced them outside Mumbai and during interrogation, they confessed the crime,” police inspector (crime), Gajanan Kadam from Koparkhairane police station said.