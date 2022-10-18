Cops return lost bag to owner with 2L in cash in two hours

Mumbai: The police traced and handed over a bag with ₹2 lakh cash to a Kantoor resident on Sunday night within two hours after the owner forgot the bag in an auto-rickshaw.

The complainant, Ram Sudhere, had come to Mumbai on Sunday evening for a day.

According to Kasturba Marg police, Sudhere and his brother Jagdish had boarded an auto from outside the railway station in Borivali East to go to Vaishali Nagar to purchase a second-hand taxi, to be used for their travel business.

Police sub-inspector Om Totavar from Kasturba Marg police station said that they were carrying several bags and one of those contained over ₹2 lakhs in cash which they had brought to buy the cab.

“In a hurry to get off at the second-hand car selling garage, they forgot the bag with cash in the auto. But before they could finalise the deal, they realised what went wrong and approached the Kasturba Marg police around 11pm,” said Totavar.

The police acted swiftly to help Sudhere. “We checked the footage of the CCTV from various locations and found the registration number of the auto-rickshaw. The driver had been roaming around the suburbs with the bag, not knowing where to deposit it. After tracing him, we recovered the bag and contacted the complainant,” said Totavar.

By 2am the complainant was informed that their bag had been found, he added.

“The bag contained cash which we had brought here to buy the taxi. We could not make the deal as we had lost the bag, but with the help of the police, we found it in time. We will buy the taxi before leaving for Kantoor tonight,” said Jagdish.

The brothers posted a message on Twitter, thanking the Kasturba Marg police officers for their efforts in retrieving their bag and the cash.