Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cops send Param Bir Singh fresh summons
mumbai news

Cops send Param Bir Singh fresh summons

Recently, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said there were reports that Singh, who is facing at least five criminal cases in the state, had left the country. This, however, could not be verified .
The Mumbai Police’s crime branch is probing an extortion case registered against Singh in suburban Goregaon and wanted to question him, the official said.(HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 06:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai

Mumbai Police on Saturday pasted a notice outside the residence of former police commissioner Param Bir Singh, asking him to appear before it in connection with an extortion case on October 12, an official said here.

Recently, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said there were reports that Singh, who is facing at least five criminal cases in the state, had left the country. This, however, could not be verified .

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch is probing an extortion case registered against Singh in suburban Goregaon and wanted to question him, the official said.

A police team went to Singh’s flat in Nilima building in Malabar Hill and pasted the notice outside since he was not at his residence, the official said.

The case was filed in Goregaon on the complaint of Bimal Agrawal, a builder and hotelier. Besides Singh, dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze, Sumit Singh, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh, and Riyaz Bhati are named as accused in the FIR. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Agency let off BJP leader’s kin after raid: NCP’s Nawab Malik

EOW books directors of 2 Assam firms for duping Mumbai-based NBFC of 114 crore

Maharashtra fisherworkers’ group seeks new land revenue category for koliwadas

Drugs case: Friend of Sushant Singh Rajput and Mumbai hotelier Kunal Jani gets bail
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP