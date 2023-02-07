Cops turn up as docs, medics to nab thief

Mumbai: After many failed attempts, cops from MHB Colony Police, Borivali, had to resort to much drama to fish out Mohammed Zakir Sayyed (27), from the notorious hamlet of Iraniwadi in Ambivali, Kalyan. Sayyed is wanted in over 27 cases across northern Mumbai – his offences range from chain snatching to robbery to impersonating policemen to loot senior citizens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Iraniwadi is an impenetrable maze of a cluster of temporary brick houses. The community residing here is close-knit where everyone has each other’s back. Each time a man in uniform has entered the area citizens have ganged up and thrown him out. So on Sunday night, a team of policemen from MHB Colony ditched their uniforms and turned up as doctors and paramedics in an ambulance to catch the dreaded offender.

Sudhir Kudalkar, senior police inspector from MHB Colony police station, narrated the course of events. PSI Suryakant Pawar had received information that Sayyed was about to visit a tea stall late in the night on Sunday near the mosque in Iraniwadi. Given its history of resistance, cops from this police station had to seek help from Zone-XI (north Mumbai) to make this plan a success – 26 police personnel were selected for the operation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They formed three teams – the first positioned itself inside an ambulance parked near the area’s fish market, along with an auto. Officers from the second team were in the second ambulance near Koliwada, the next neighbourhood, along with a private vehicle and officers from the third team were stationed to act on the information and apprehend the accused.

It was decided that on spotting Sayyed, the first team would arrest him and put him in an ambulance, the second wield batons and the third clear the way for a neat exit.

At 2.30pm they were informed about Sayyed’s arrival to the tea stall in a white shirt. “Team-2 moved towards the spot but as soon as the first team came close to Sayyed, he realised that the occupants of the ambulance were policemen and not doctors or paramedics and raised an alarm and began running,” said Kudalkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to his call, for around half-an-hour over 100 women from the locality pelted stones on the police teams – this was their habitual reaction every time a cop entered the locality. The women even tried to pull out the driver from the ambulance and assaulted him. The accused was almost rescued by the locals, when teams used batons to disperse the crowd.

“Several robbers reside in Iraniwadi who commit robberies in Mumbai and surrounding areas to earn a living. The women of the area pelt stones at police officers if they try to arrest the men holed up there or even try to enter the locality,” said Kudalkar.

Eventually, the police officers managed to apprehend Sayyed and dragged him for around 800 metres, put him in one of the ambulances and exited the spot. “All the officers in the operation managed to flee from the spot in private vehicles, as the locals continued to pelt stones,” said Kudalkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sayyed was brought into Mumbai early Monday morning.