Navi Mumbai corporator demands action against garden contractor

Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, India - Aug. 28, 2023

The corporator, whose fund was used to construct the cement bench, has written to the Panvel corporation seeking action against the contractor entrusted with the job of maintenance of the garden.

Leena Garad, the Kharghar local corporator, has alleged that some miscreants had used a hammer to damage the benches, which probably made them unstable leading to the mishap.

On Saturday evening, a four year old girl was crushed to death in the garden after a cement concrete bench collapsed and fell over her when she climbed on it. The girl, identified as Brija Vishwakarma was playing in the sector 12 public garden and she climbed of the bench when it toppled over her and killed her.

“Only corporators names are used at such places as the funds released are our fund for the amenities and benches at public gardens but the work is done by the corporation. The money required for the welfare of the public is transferred to the corporation and then they use it to do the needful work by paying the contractor,” Garad said.

The girl’s father, Prakash, who works as a watchman was keeping an eye over her from a distance as she played. When the incident happened, he rushed her to a hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

“There are chances that someone from opposition too would have indulged in damaging the benches. Whoever it is, the corporation needs to take action. I have written to the commissioner, Panvel municipal corporation to look into the issue and take action,” Garad said.

Meanwhile, Dr Swapnil Pawar from KTP Social Forum has also written to the commsissioner with the same demand. KTP forum works on the issues faced by citizens from Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kampothe, Taloja and Panvel.

“We have also demanded that the civic body should check all the existing benches and play amenities in the the public gardens to avoid any such unfortunate incident in the future,” Dr Pawar said.

Senior police inspector Rajiv Shejwal from Kharghar police station said, “We are investigating the case and are yet to fix the onus of the incident on an agency. We are verifying the facts from cidco as well as corporation.”

