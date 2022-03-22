Costliest petrol among metros in Mumbai at 110.82

Mumbai After four months of being stable, fuel prices weke hiked in the city on Tuesday. A litre of petrol crossed ₹110 in Mumbai and was priced at ₹110.82, while the price of diesel touched ₹95.

After the increase on Tuesday, Mumbai has the costliest petrol among metro cities, while Hyderabad has the costliest diesel at ₹95.50 a litre.

Meanwhile, fuel prices increased in neighbouring Thane as well with a litre of petrol priced at ₹110.97 and a litre of diesel at ₹95.14.

The prices were hiked by 84 paise and 86 paise for petrol and diesel respectively.

On November 4, 2021, a litre of petrol was priced at ₹109.98, while diesel was available at ₹94.14.

The prices of fuel were slashed in November 2021 after the central government had announced a decrease in the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Earlier on November 3, 2021, a litre of petrol was available for ₹115.85, while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹106.62.

In Maharashtra, petrol was costliest at Parbhani and was available at ₹113.96 and diesel was highest at Amravati at ₹96.60 per litre.

Prices of diesel were also hiked earlier by ₹25 per litre for bulk users like Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).