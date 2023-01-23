Couple booked for using fake id to get bail in actor Sahil Khan’s complaint

Mumbai: A couple was booked on Saturday for forgery and conspiracy after Bollywood actor Sahil Khan alleged that the woman is a Bangladeshi national, who obtained anticipatory bail in a cheating case by submitting a fake Indian election card.

The actor, who rose to fame from Bollywood movie Style, approached the police in 2019 claiming that the accused couple Soniya Ahmed (30) and Karankumar Dheer (34) purchased protein supplements worth ₹52,000 from the actor’s store in Oshiwara. Khan asked the couple to pay the money but they defaulted on the payment. Out of spite, Khan alleged that the couple posted photoshopped obscene photos of him on Instagram.

Khan, who stays in Andheri West, stated that in 2019, he met the couple in a reputed gym at Oshiwara which he used to visit regularly for workouts. The couple told him that they were married and bought protein supplements from the actor’s store in Oshiwara and defaulted in payments.

Khan had then approached the police and registered a case against them.

“The couple then approached the Dindoshi sessions court and applied for an anticipatory bail which was granted to them by the court,” said a police officer.

Khan then observed that Ahmed who submitted her passport in the gym stated that she was from Bangladesh, however, the election card that she submitted in the sessions court as identity proof was Indian.

On suspicion, the actor’s lawyer told the court to verify the document. “After verification on Saturday, we were ordered to lodge an FIR and the couple will be arrested after a thorough investigation,” said the officer.