Mumbai court cancels non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh

A Mumbai court on Tuesday cancelled a non-bailable warrant issued against former police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an extortion case registered against him. Singh appeared before the court for getting the warrant cancelled.

Singh’s lawyer, Rajendra B Mokashi, cited a Supreme Court’s order and said his client has accordingly appeared before all the agencies investigating cases against him. He added Singh was co-operating with the investigators.

The extortion case was filed against Singh at Marine Drive police station based on real estate developer Shyamsundar Agarwal’s complaint. Agarwal has alleged Singh and other officers extorted crores of rupees from him at the behest of his former partner Sanjay Punamiya.

Three non-bailable warrants were issued against Singh and he was declared a proclaimed absconder.

Singh resurfaced in Chandigarh on November 24 two days after the Supreme Court gave him protection from arrest and directed him to join investigations in the pending cases against him.

