Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai court cancels non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh
mumbai news

Mumbai court cancels non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh

His lawyer cited a Supreme Court order and said his client has accordingly appeared before all the agencies investigating cases against him. He said Singh was co-operating with the investigators
The extortion case was filed against Param Bir Singh at Marine Drive police station based on real estate developer Shyamsundar Agarwal’s complaint. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 01:54 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

A Mumbai court on Tuesday cancelled a non-bailable warrant issued against former police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an extortion case registered against him. Singh appeared before the court for getting the warrant cancelled.

Singh’s lawyer, Rajendra B Mokashi, cited a Supreme Court’s order and said his client has accordingly appeared before all the agencies investigating cases against him. He added Singh was co-operating with the investigators.

The extortion case was filed against Singh at Marine Drive police station based on real estate developer Shyamsundar Agarwal’s complaint. Agarwal has alleged Singh and other officers extorted crores of rupees from him at the behest of his former partner Sanjay Punamiya.

Also Read | Elderly parents harassed for property: Bombay HC

Three non-bailable warrants were issued against Singh and he was declared a proclaimed absconder.

Singh resurfaced in Chandigarh on November 24 two days after the Supreme Court gave him protection from arrest and directed him to join investigations in the pending cases against him.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP