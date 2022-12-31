Court extends accused Sheezan Khan’s custody by a day

Mumbai: The Vasai court on Friday extended the police custody of actor Sheezan Khan by a day. The 28-year-old was arrested on December 25 for allegedly abetting the suicide of his ex-girlfriend, actress Tunisha Sharma.

According to the remand application submitted by the Waliv police, Khan had not cooperated with the investigation and was reluctant to reveal the conversation he had with the deceased 15 minutes before her death.

The police told the court that they had learnt that after a fight with Tunisha, Khan exited the dressing-room to give his shot. The CCTV recordings of the set showed that the actress had followed him to the gate and then returned to her room. She was later found hanging in the bathroom.

The police said that Khan’s phone showed that the couple had exchanged romantic chats at the beginning of their affair but Khan had started ignoring Tunisha’s messages since their break-up in November this year. A note was recovered from Tunisha’s dressing room with ‘Sheezan and Tunisha’ drawn on a heart. It also said, “He is blessed to have me as a co-star…Wohoo.” The police said they had found several deleted chats of Khan with other women.

On Friday, Tunisha’s mother Vanita and uncle Pawan told the media that they wanted the police to investigate whether the actress had been murdered. Vanita said that a few days before her suicide, Khan had slapped her daughter when she confronted him about his affairs despite being in a relationship with her.

“My daughter was naive and also had obsessive compulsive disorder, making her vulnerable. Khan knew she was fragile but still cheated on her, driving her to depression,” said Vanita. She added that Tunisha was close to Khan’s sisters and mother, and Khan had been forcing her to wear a hijab and learn Urdu.

Khan’s lawyer Sharad Rai opposed the plea, contending that the police had no evidence to support the allegations made against his client. He said the cops had been unable to discover the identity of his ‘mystery girlfriend’ on account of whom Tunisha assumed that Khan was cheating on her.

