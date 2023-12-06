Court grants Roshini Kapoor passport renewal amid CBI opposition

Mumbai: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, on Monday, permitted Roshini Kapoor, daughter of former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, to renew her passport for a four-week period starting December 7, 2023. Kapoor had filed an application through advocate Aditya Mithe for renewal of her US VISA and also submitted that her prayer only extended to the renewal and not for the permission to travel abroad.

While pronouncing the order, special judge MG Deshpande observed that Roshini had furnished a copy of the email she had received from American Embassy confirming her appointment for VISA renewal on 11 December 2023. “Once the Visa renewal appointment scheduled by the Embassy is not scrupulously followed, the applicant (Roshini) will have to face a lot of difficulties,” the order noted.

CBI, represented by special public prosecutor A M Chimalkar, vehemently opposed Kapoor’s request, citing her involvement in a serious economic crime and a history of moving travel applications without substantial reasons.

Despite the rejection of her previous application for a Paris trip, the court emphasised that this denial should not influence the current plea. “If the application is granted, no prejudice will be caused to CBI. It has to be noted that the applicant is on bail for a long and CBI has not reported any activity on her part which is detrimental to their case and their further investigation,” said the court.

In November 2023, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had dismissed Kapoor’s application for a Paris trip. She claimed she was slated to attend a leadership programme in Hec Business School, Paris, and needed to travel to the city from November 13 to November 27. She further prayed to suspend the look out circular (LOC) and direct the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to return her passport.

“The application is made in a very casual manner without providing details of the institution/ organisation conducting the programme. Such casual approach cannot be the basis for directing ED/ CBI for suspending the LOC and further communicate the same to the Immigration Bureau. If such casual approach is entertained, there will be no control on the applicant and her activities, if any, contended by the ED/CBI,” the order stated.

Roshini Kapoor is one of the eight accused named in the charge sheet filed by the CBI. The central agency claimed that, between April and June 2018, Rana Kapoor and his family members allegedly received around ₹600 crore in kickbacks from the Wadhawan brothers in lieu of an investment of ₹3,700 crore by Yes Bank. The said kickbacks were received in the form of loans to Doit Urban Ventures, a firm controlled by Kapoor’s wife Bindu, and daughters Roshini and Radha.

Rana Kapoor, her father, was arrested in 2020 for allegedly misusing his position to secure benefits for himself and his family in collusion with DHFL. The allegations involve kickbacks amounting to ₹600 crore in exchange for Yes Bank investments.

