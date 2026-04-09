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Court refuses bail to local cricket coach in minor girl sexual assault case

Court refuses bail to local cricket coach in minor girl sexual assault case

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 08:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A special court here on Thursday denied bail to a local cricket coach, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl trainee on multiple occasions, citing gravity of the offence.

Court refuses bail to local cricket coach in minor girl sexual assault case

Special judge Surekha Sinha, hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, emphasized that there was a possibility of the accused indulging in a similar crime with minor girls and also absconding if he is released.

As per the prosecution, the girl alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her when she was attending cricket coaching.

The prosecution said the victim suffered severe physical pain due to the repeated acts. Medical evidence and a promptly-filed FIR were cited as corroborative proof of the assault.

Special public prosecutor S S Shamkuwar, opposed the bail arguing that the accused allegedly destroyed CCTV cameras at the scene of the incident to disappear prosecution evidence.

The prosecution pointed to a prior 2023 complaint filed by another 16-year-old victim against her cricket coach, 38, alleging similar acts of inappropriate touching and outraging modesty.

"If, in this situation, the accused is released on bail there are chances of repetition of crime with minor girls and also absconding of the accused," the court said, adding that in this situation, it is not just and proper to release him on bail.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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