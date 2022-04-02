Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Court refuses bail to Nigerian national in fraud case
mumbai news

Court refuses bail to Nigerian national in fraud case

Mumbai sessions court has rejected the bail plea of a Nigerian national allegedly involved in syphoning off ₹5.43 crore from several account holders of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait
While rejecting the bail plea of Michael Okhonko, additional sessions judge resources M Sadrani observed that considering the evidence collected against the accused and nature of offences, it was not a fit case to grant bail (HT File)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 05:45 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai Mumbai sessions court has rejected the bail plea of a Nigerian national allegedly involved in syphoning off 5.43 crore from several account holders of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait by creating 78 fake accounts.

While rejecting the bail plea of Michael Okhonko, additional sessions judge resources M Sadrani observed that considering the evidence collected against the accused and nature of offences, it was not a fit case to grant bail.

The Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait had lodged a complaint in the month of October 2021, after it noticed missing money from some of its customers’ bank accounts. A total of 5.43 crores was transferred to 78 different accounts.

The investigation was handed over to the South Region of Cyber Cell police, which also arrested Samir Khan, Prabhanshu Jatav, Dinesh Jatav, Ravi Raje in the case.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Abhijit Gondwal had informed the court that when the cops went to his address in New Delhi, they found 11 mobiles, two hard disks, three laptops and several SIM cards. All the SIM cards were purchased in the names of different people. The accused was arrested on October 31, 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Although his visa expired in 2016, Okhonko was still residing in the country and even paid 2,000 to every person who helped him open an account.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP