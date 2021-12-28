Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid hits Maharashtra assembly; dozens test positive, including two ministers
mumbai news

Covid hits Maharashtra assembly; dozens test positive, including two ministers

Ministers Varsha Gaikwad, K C Padavi, and Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Sameer Meghe are among those who have tested positive
Several legislators protest over various issues at the entrance of the Maharashtra legislative assembly in Mumbai on Monday. (Satish Bate/ HT photo)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 02:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI: Covid-19 has marred the Maharashtra assembly’s winter session as at least 55 people, including two ministers, House staffers, police personnel, and journalists covering the proceedings have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. Ministers Varsha Gaikwad, K C Padavi, and Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Sameer Meghe are among those who have tested positive.

“I learned today (Tuesday) that I tested positive for Covid-19 after getting symptoms yesterday (Monday) evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I am fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me over the past few days to take precautions,” Gaikwad tweeted.

Over 2,300 people were tested for the disease at a camp set up for those attending or covering the session over the weekend. The Winter Session is due to end on Tuesday. It was curtailed to five days in view of a surge in the Covid-19 cases. The number of active cases crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday after dropping to 6,200 three weeks earlier. The government has also imposed a night curfew across Maharashtra to control the surge.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP