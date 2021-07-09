Covid in Mumbai: BMC suspends vaccination for second time in July over shortage

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended its vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for Friday at all civic and government-operated centres in Mumbai due to a shortage of doses.

Taking to Twitter, the BMC wrote on Thursday, “Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (July 9, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules.”

This is the second time in July that the vaccination drive in Mumbai has been suspended for lack of doses. Speaking to Hindustan Times, BMC officials said on Thursday they need a higher number of vaccines this month. An official said the BMC has a capacity to administer more than 1,00,000 doses daily, but the civic body is unable to administer even 50 per cent of it due to shortage.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajesh Dere, the dean of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Covid Centre, told ANI on Thursday that vaccination sessions in Mumbai are being allocated on the basis of daily supply of doses.

Dr Dere also said 47 per cent of the city’s population has been administered with the first vaccine dose. “Preparations are being made for a possible third wave. If we manage to administer the second dose to 30-40 per cent of the population, the Covid threat can be reduced.”

Nearly 60 la residents of Mumbai have been inoculated so far of whom 45,171 received their doses on Thursday. At present, there are 401 operational Covid-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai of which 283 are operated by the BMC, 20 are government-operated and the remaining 98 are private centres, according to PTI.

Mumbai has so far recorded 7,26,824 cases and 15,586 deaths due to the Covid-19 disease. On Thursday, the country’s financial capital saw 540 new cases and 13 more deaths. Thursday’s case count is 124 less than that of Wednesday when 664 people tested positive for the viral disease. On Wednesday, the city had recorded nine deaths, the lowest single-day rise since June 21.

