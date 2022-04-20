Covid situation in Maharashtra under control: Rajesh Tope after Centre’s advice

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday that the Covid-19 situation in the state is under control and there is no need to panic.

"Yesterday, there were 137 cases in Maharashtra, including 85 in Mumbai. The state had earlier seen 60,000 cases a day. So, the present situation in the state is under control and there is no need to panic," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, as he addressed reporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the Maharashtra government is carefully watching the present situation, adding it will take the right decision at the right time based on the prevailing scenario.

Even though the mandatory requirement to wear masks has been dropped in the state, the health minister urged senior citizens and people with comorbidities that as a precaution, they must cover their faces whenever they are in public.

Tope also told reporters on Wednesday that the government is strictly following protocols such as testing the close and distant contacts of infected patients.

Also Read| Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the north, Maharashtra asks district admins to increase testing

The vaccination coverage in Maharashtra is good, he said and added the state government is encouraging the vaccination of children between 12 to 15 years and 15 to 18 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra has so far recorded over 78.7 lakh Covid-19 cases, nearly 1.48 lakh deaths and over 77.2 lakh recoveries.

The health minister's remarks come a day after the Centre advised Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Mizoram to maintain strict watch and take pre-emptive action to curb the emerging spread of Covid-19.

"It is essential that the states must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter on Tuesday.

Bhushan advised that Maharashtra and the other four states adhere to the five-fold strategy of "test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour", with a particular emphasis on wearing masks in crowded areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Harshit Sabarwal Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico.