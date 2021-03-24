Covid surge in Mumbai: Don’t step out if not necessary, say experts

Even though the number of Covid-19 cases in the city and state continues to rise, lockdown is not being recommended as a feasible option by experts since the economy is limping back to normal. Instead, experts say Maharashtra should open up vaccinations to everyone above 18 years of age and the public must follow Covid protocol to contain the spread of the infection.

Among the measures recommended by experts is curbing non-essential events with crowds, like weddings and parties, and non-essential activities such as morning and evening walks. Introducing staggered timings for offices may also help by reducing peak-hour traffic congestion on roads and public transport.

Dr Rahul Pandit, who is part of the state government’s Covid-19 task force, said, “No one wants the economy to be hampered again due to a lockdown. But curbs can be put on non-essential activities, such as on morning and evening walks, and on those who leave homes just for an outing, such as in parks or beaches. This will not affect any businesses or those dependent on such business for their day-to-day income.” He also stressed that weddings and other social gatherings should be avoided because they pose the risk of spreading infection.

Dr Pandit further said, “If office timings can be staggered for even those 50% employees who are not working from home right now, it will reduce load on local public transport. So some employees can start work at 8am, others at 10am. They can work two hours more at the end of the day. Presently, local public transport gets very crowded during office hours, around 9am and between 5pm to 7pm.” ​

Experts also said the strictest vigil must be maintained at containment zones. Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Covid taskforce, said, “Micro-containment zones have to be created and the strictest vigil must be maintained to not allow anyone to venture out, except health workers.”

Brinelle D’souza, co-convener of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, said, “A lockdown need not happen until we reach an extremely critical stage. However, some restrictive measures are required in a pandemic. Non-essential things can shut down. BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] can also strictly implement current restrictions and precautions on restaurants and in malls. BMC also needs to start with positive reinforcement, along the lines of awareness drives it had started like the My Family, My Responsibility campaign. This will engage local societies and local communities to take charge of this narrative to protect the health of their family, neighbourhood and community.”

D’souza questioned the civic body’s decision to conduct rapid antigen tests on randomly-selected visitors at malls as citizens have no option of refusing the test, for which they must pay. She said, “We do not have compulsory testing for all. BMC cannot take action against people who refuse an antigen test, as the civic body is charging them for it.”

Dr Avinash Supe, chairman of the state-appointed death audit committee, stressed the need to ramp up vaccination in the state, while Dr Pandit said the state must now start vaccinating all above the age of 18.

Rashmi Thackeray tests positive for coronavirus

Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, tested positive for corornavirus on Tuesday. Rashmi, who is also the editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, will be under home quarantine at the chief minister’s official residence Varsha. She along with Thackeray had taken the first dose of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine on March 11 in Mumbai. Their elder son and Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray had tested positive for coronavirus on March 20.