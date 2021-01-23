Covid vaccination drive Day 4: 78.48% turnout in Thane district

The Thane district saw 78.48 per cent of the beneficiaries vaccinated on the fourth day of the immunisation process on Friday. This was similar to the number of vaccines administered on the first day across the district.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation saw 100 per cent vaccination on Friday. All the four centres within the city immunised all the 400 beneficiaries who had registered.

“On the first day, we had some glitches with the online registration. Hence we had to opt for a manual registration process, causing a delay. On the other two days, there was a low response from people. However, we had better numbers of vaccinations on Friday and hope to improve further,” said an officer from the Thane district health department.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation was followed by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation at 96 per cent. The KDMC civic body will continue its vaccination programme on Saturday at its three centres.

“We continue to have a good number of health workers coming for the vaccination, and it is a great thing,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

On the first day of the vaccination drive, KDMC had immunised 100 per cent beneficiaries who had registered.

Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation has immunised only 57.75 per cent beneficiaries. Mira Bhayander Corporation has immunised 83 per cent beneficiaries on Friday; Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, 66 per cent; Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, 75 per cent and Thane rural, 72.80 per cent on Friday.

(With inputs from Sajana Nambiar)