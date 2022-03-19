Covid vaccination for 12-15 years age group off to a slow start in Thane

Although vaccination for those between 12 years and 15 years of age started on Wednesday, there are hardly 100 children who have been vaccinated till now by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

TMC plans to tie up with schools to increase the vaccination numbers among the 12-15 years age group. An approximate 99,000 target population of children will be provided vaccination facilities in 30 vaccination centres across the city henceforth.

Dr Prasad Patil, medical officer, TMC, said, “Corbevax is being administered to children and this is painless and hardly includes any side effects. So, children can get vaccinated without any worry. We are in talks with schools to make available vaccination centres within the premises of educational institutes to make it convenient for all.”

As of now, vaccination centres are not providing online slot booking for children’s vaccination. TMC hopes that after the ongoing exams, the response for children’s vaccination will increase.

In Navi Mumbai, due to less response for the vaccination in the 12-14 years age group in civic hospitals, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) plans to start vaccination drives at schools from Monday.

On the first day of the drive, the corporation had received 17,000 vials that were used at vaccination booths in Vashi, Airoli and Nerul general hospitals, but only 56 beneficiaries had turned up.

“Since it was only at three hospitals, accessibility was difficult for most. Going forward, when we start getting a good supply of Corbevax, we will arrange vaccination at schools as well. For the age group of 15-18 years, the vaccination drives at schools are what helped the most. Even for the under-14 age group, schools will only be the most preferred place for the students to get vaccinated,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

He said that the strategy to get 100% vaccination in the under-14 age group will be the same as it was for those above 15.

Till date, NMMC has received 50,000 Corbevax vials and has vaccinated 96 children under the age of 14 years. The total estimated population of children from 12-14 years age group is yet to be estimated, a corporation official said.

In Kalyan-Dombivli, the officials of the health department have decided to hold a meeting with the education officer to approach the schools for carrying out vaccination drives in the coming days.

“The response is low right now due to the ongoing exams. We will find a way and reach out to schools so that as many as students are vaccinated without delay,” said Ganesh Doiphode, in-charge officer, KDMC.

As of now, only 148 in the age group of 12-14 years have taken the first dose till date. As per the KDMC, there are around 55,000 to 60,000 of the population in this age group.