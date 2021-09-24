Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid warriors, uniformed personnel can get loan under CIDCO housing scheme

The decision to let applicants under CIDCO special housing scheme for Covid warriors and uniformed personnel avail loan from CIDCO’s empanelled banks to pay EMD is expected to make it easier for them to get the flats earmarked for them
By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Applicants under CIDCO special housing scheme for Covid warriors and uniformed personnel can now get loan from CIDCO’s empanelled banks to pay Earnest Money Deposit. (For representational purposes only) (HT FILE)

Applicants under CIDCO’s special housing scheme for Covid warriors and uniformed personnel can now get loan from CIDCO’s empanelled banks to pay Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). The decision is expected to make it easier for the Covid warriors to get the flats earmarked for them.

CIDCO launched a special housing scheme for Covid warriors and uniformed personnel on August 15 this year.

Sanjay Mukherjee, VC&MD, CIDCO, said, “Following request from many applicants, we approached CIDCO’s empanelled banks and suggested to them to make arrangements for providing financial assistance to applicants for the payment of EMD amount.”

The list of empanelled banks has been published on the scheme website https://lottery.cidcoindia.com.

Officials have said that CIDCO will play no role in the transactions between the applicants and the banks and that the applicants should carry out transactions at their own responsibility.

