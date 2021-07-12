Covid-19: BMC seals Suniel Shetty’s apartment, says actor and his family safe

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday sealed an apartment in Mumbai where Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty lives with his family over coronavirus fears. A senior official said the actor’s entire family is safe. The BMC sealed 'Prithvi Apartments' located at Mumbai’s Altamount Road after a few residents of the building tested positive for Covid-19

BMC assistant commissioner Prashant Gaikwad told news agency ANI " Shetty's entire family is safe". The civic body seals any building which reports more than five coronavirus cases as a preventive measure. As of July 11, 68 buildings and five chawls and slums have been sealed by the BMC.

The BMC has asked housing societies which were sealed as ‘micro containment zones’ (MCZ) to deny entry to outsiders. It has released a standard operating procedure (SOP) for housing societies and has warned of imposing fines for violating its norms. The civic body has also made provisions to deploy police personnel at the entry gate of sealed buildings.

The civic body has further warned of slapping a fine of ₹10,000 on a housing society if it found violating any of its norms. Subsequent instances of violation will attract a penalty of ₹20,000. Assistant municipal commissioners have been ordered to ensure strict implementation of norms related to MCZs with the help of police.

Delivery personnel from e-commerce platforms and those delivering essentials will be allowed entry till the society management office. Residents of sealed buildings will be allowed to go out for emergencies with the permission of the society chairman, secretary and the police personnel deployed.

"Any asymptomatic positive patient in home isolation shall not move out of his/her flat. An FIR shall be filed by ward officials against violators," the BMC said.

Mumbai recorded 555 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the country’s financial capital to 7,27,696. A total of 15 individuals succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.