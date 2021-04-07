Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid-19: Maharashtra records over 50k new cases, 297 fresh deaths
mumbai news

Covid-19: Maharashtra records over 50k new cases, 297 fresh deaths

Mumbai also registered 10,040 new cases and 32 deaths. The state has 472,283 active infections, as of Tuesday
By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Representational image. (ANI)

Amid the partial lockdown imposed in Maharashtra, the state on Tuesday recorded 55,469 new Covid-19 infections (its second-highest single-day spike after April 4) and 297 deaths, taking the case tally to 3,113,354 and death toll to 55,469.

Mumbai also registered 10,040 new cases and 32 deaths. The state has 472,283 active infections, as of Tuesday.

According to the Centre’s Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), seven of the 10 districts with the most active cases in the country are in Maharashtra. These include Pune (84,309), Mumbai (79,368), Thane (61,127), Nagpur (57,372), Nashik (31,688), Aurangabad (17,818) and Ahmednagar (17,405). The other districts include Bengaluru Urban, Delhi, and Durg in Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | Amid rising Covid cases, IMF raises India outlook

Maharashtra accounts for 58% of all active cases and 34% of all Covid-related deaths in the country, the ministry said. Starting Monday 8pm, the state has imposed a partial lockdown with all non-essential shops shut, a night curfew of 11 hours, and a stricter weekend lockdown.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai housing societies will have to pay 10,000 if Covid norms are flouted

Pending results: Mumbai varsity allows students to apply online

ED arrests builder in NSEL case

Maharashtra notifies 269 sq. km. Kanhargaon Wildlife Sanctuary, state’s 50th

Experts say that with the health infrastructure burdened, the restrictions can help control the spread. Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state-appointed task force said that the situation will improve in the coming two to four weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP