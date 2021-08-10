Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid-19: Over 3 million fully vaccinated people to use Mumbai locals, says BMC commissioner
mumbai news

Covid-19: Over 3 million fully vaccinated people to use Mumbai locals, says BMC commissioner

Iqbal Singh Chahal said these comprise 1.9 and 1.2 million fully vaccinated people from Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) respectively.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 07:40 AM IST
A Mumbai local train (Image used only for representative purpose)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that around 3 million (30 lakh) people, who have received both doses of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), will use local trains from August 15. In an address to state on Sunday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that fully vaccinated members of public will be allowed to travel on Mumbai’s local trains from the said date.

Also Read | Fully vaccinated people can travel on local trains from August 15: Thackeray

“We have around 1.9 million people in Mumbai who are fully vaccinated, and 5.6 million who have received their first dose. However, local trains also run in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), in areas under which, 1.2 million people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. So, around 3 million people will be allowed to board local trains since they are fully vaccinated,” BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Monday, a day after Thackeray’s announcement.

Also Read | Maharashtra: MVA, BJP bicker over decision of allowing vaccinated passengers in locals

Chahal further said that after the chief minister’s announcement, the BMC held a meeting with the Railways, adding that a meeting took place last Thursday as well. “We are trying to arrange photo passes for these 3 million people. These will have their vaccination certificate, as well as their photos, which will help them board the Mumbai locals,” he said, adding that the BMC aims to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries in the city by November 15 or 30.

The BMC commissioner described the vaccination certificate as an “immunity certificate.” He also cautioned the people that in future, the certificate might be required if malls reopen and, until the pandemic ends, people won’t be allowed to board local trains without their vaccination certificates.

A person is considered to be “fully vaccinated” against the viral disease 15 days after being administered the second vaccine dose.

On Sunday, Mumbai logged 218 fresh Covid-19 infections and three related fatalities, down from 305 cases and nine deaths on August 8. The city’s cumulative infection tally stands at 737,715, including 15,954 deaths, according to government data.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bmc mumbai local train covid-19 vaccine
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals

Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP