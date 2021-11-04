Covid-19 pandemic: 19 districts in Maharashtra have less than 50 active cases

Nineteen of Maharashtra’s 36 districts now have under 50 active Covid-19 cases, officials said on Wednesday even as Mumbai (4,186), Pune (3,194), Ahmednagar (2,087), Thane (1,690), Raigad (672), and Nashik (583) accounted for 82.1% of the state’s active coronavirus caseload of 15,119.

Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Latur, Washim, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Wardha, Buldhana, Jalgaon, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani have under 50 active cases. Nandurbar and Dhule have only one active case each.

State surveillance officer Pradeep Awate said, “We have effectively controlled the spread of the [Covid-19] virus. We focused on these districts when cases surged during the second wave, but we have seen effective results of those efforts. We ramped up tests and provided timely hospital intervention.”

Ishwar Gilada, the secretary-general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said the districts with lower caseload have less population compared to Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik. “A significant proportion of the population may have developed antibodies. Urban pockets have dense population areas; hence infections are more.”

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,193 Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths. Mumbai reported 319 cases and five fatalities, taking the toll to 16,259.