Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records lowest single-day cases in over a year
mumbai news

Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records lowest single-day cases in over a year

The state has also reported a drop in the positivity rate. In May, the test positivity rate was over 10%. The test positivity rate on Monday was 0.94%. Authorities said the fewer cases on Mondays are because lesser people are tested over weekends
A health worker collects swab sample of a resident for a Covid-19 test in Mumbai. Maharashtra recorded under 1,000 daily cases after a week as 809 infections were reported on Monday, the lowest single-day caseload since May 2, 2020. (PTI/File)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 02:04 PM IST
By Naresh Kamath

Maharashtra recorded under 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases after a week as 809 infections were reported on Monday, the lowest single-day caseload since May 2, 2020, when it reported 790 cases.

The state has also reported a drop in the positivity rate. In May, the test positivity rate was over 10%. The test positivity rate on Monday was 0.94%. Authorities said the fewer cases on Mondays are because lesser people are tested over weekends.

Kedar Toraskar, a member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 Task Force, said, “It is surprising that we are seeing a decline in cases despite people not adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. I think cases are declining due to vaccinations and herd immunity.”

State surveillance officer Pradeep Awate said, “We never had so few figures in the past one and a half years. I agree it is Monday and figures are low, but it has never been so low. Our entire effort of ramping up tests, isolating the patients as well as mass vaccinations have given us good results.”

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai reported 258 cases and four deaths on Monday. The number of active patients in Maharashtra is 15,552. The toll from the pandemic has reached 140,226.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the third wave may or may not come as there is no new deadly variant in the state. He called for a need to speed up the vaccination drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP