Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records lowest single-day cases in over a year

Maharashtra recorded under 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases after a week as 809 infections were reported on Monday, the lowest single-day caseload since May 2, 2020, when it reported 790 cases.

The state has also reported a drop in the positivity rate. In May, the test positivity rate was over 10%. The test positivity rate on Monday was 0.94%. Authorities said the fewer cases on Mondays are because lesser people are tested over weekends.

Kedar Toraskar, a member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 Task Force, said, “It is surprising that we are seeing a decline in cases despite people not adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. I think cases are declining due to vaccinations and herd immunity.”

State surveillance officer Pradeep Awate said, “We never had so few figures in the past one and a half years. I agree it is Monday and figures are low, but it has never been so low. Our entire effort of ramping up tests, isolating the patients as well as mass vaccinations have given us good results.”

Mumbai reported 258 cases and four deaths on Monday. The number of active patients in Maharashtra is 15,552. The toll from the pandemic has reached 140,226.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the third wave may or may not come as there is no new deadly variant in the state. He called for a need to speed up the vaccination drive.