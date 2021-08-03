Covid-19 relaxations: All shops in Mumbai can stay open till 10pm

All essential and non-essential shops can from today remain open till 10pm in Mumbai on all days, while restaurants will be allowed to remain open at 50% seating capacity till 4pm in the city, the civic body said.

The state government on Monday issued orders, allowing similar relaxations in other districts except 11, where fresh cases are more. The relaxation in curbs will come into effect from Tuesday. Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 4,869 cases, taking its tally to 6,315,063. It reported 90 fatalities, pushing the toll to 133,038. Active cases stood at 75,303.

Till Monday, shops in Mumbai were only operational till 4pm on weekdays. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) order on Monday evening, medical shops will be allowed to remain open all day and night. Further, BMC, in its order, stated that restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 4pm on all days.

The Mumbai civic body also allowed all indoor and outdoor sports activities, except swimming and other sports where close physical contact is required. The BMC also allowed shooting for film and television serials during specified timings.

As per the order issued by the municipal commissioner, except the above relaxations, all other activities will have to be followed as per the earlier order — malls and theatres will continue to remain closed, local trains will only be open for essential workforce, and private offices will remain open till 4pm on weekdays, excluding essential services. Public grounds and gardens will remain open on all days between 5am and 9am.

The state government in its order has kept restrictions intact in 11 districts, including Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, among others, where the emergence of fresh Covid-19 cases in higher. The other districts include Solapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar.

According to the order issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, “Considering the higher number of cases [in the 11 districts], higher emergence of fresh cases in the districts of Sindudurg, Satara and Ahmednagar, the respective disaster management authorities to impose effective restrictions in the said districts. The decision regarding reducing the currently imposed restrictions in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and Thane districts to be taken by the Disaster Management Authorities of the said districts.”

The state has allowed gymnasiums, yoga centres, hair cutting salons, beauty parlours, spas to remain open, but without use of air-conditioners and with 50% capacity till 8pm on weekdays and till 3pm on Saturdays. Public gardens and playgrounds can be kept open for the purpose of exercise, walking, jogging and cycling. However, cinema halls, multiplexes, drama theatres will remain closed till further orders. Places of worships also will remain shut in the state till further orders.

A senior minister said that the decision to allow lifting of restrictions is partial as the threat of a third wave is still there. “The cases in Mumbai as well as other parts of Maharashtra have not come at the level it were in December. However, in the next few days you will see some restrictions being lifted in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. But the important thing here is that we will still have to be careful. The CM has lifted restrictions partially keeping in mind the economy while keeping the vulnerable population secure,” the minister said requesting anonymity.

All government and private offices can be operational with full capacity in the districts where relaxations were announced on Monday. The state has asked to follow staggering work hours to avoid crowds while travelling. Agricultural activity, civil works, industrial activities, transport of goods can remain functional at full capacity, the order stated. While restrictions on political, social, cultural events, birthday parties, elections, election campaigning, rallies, protest marches, etc will continue to be imposed, the order added.

The government allowed dine-in in restaurants albeit with a time restriction till 4 pm on weekdays. The State’s order has not specified of restaurants will remain shut on weekends. Despite attempts, Kunte or Dr Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary (health), could not be reached for clarification on restaurants.

The time restrictions have attracted criticism from the industry body, calling it a “shock” for the industry. Pradeep Shetty, sr. vice president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), said that most of Maharashtra’s neighbouring states have lifted restrictions and allowed economic activities. He said that in the first wave, the industry was shut for 11 months and in the second wave of infections, it was shut for four months.

“This evening’s communication from the government for the restaurant industry has come as a shock to us. There is no reason for imposing restrictions on restaurant timings and if it going to continue with the restrictions, then the least the government needs to do is waive the applicable statutory charges for restaurants.

“Most of Maharashtra’s neighbouring states have eased the lockdowns. Gujarat allows commerce to remain open till 10 pm and has permitted social gatherings of up to 400 people and has also offered financial relief to businesses. Kerala, too, has announced industry-specific relief, is not collecting the statutory levies from its businesses apart from several relief measures to support its hospitality industry. Here, we neither have the permission to conduct business nor are we being compensated. We need a clear roadmap about what is to be expected from the government for us to accordingly make informed decisions for our businesses,” Shetty said in a statement.