Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid-19 spike: How major Maharashtra cities are faring
mumbai news

Covid-19 spike: How major Maharashtra cities are faring

This rise is being called the second wave of infections in the state and has brought about fresh restrictions as well as extended lockdowns in areas including Amravati, Akola, Akot and Murjitnagar.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:36 PM IST
According to the Centre, the six states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat contributed to 86.37 per cent of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours.(AFP)

Maharashtra, one of the coronavirus (Covid-19) hotspots of India, reported 8,293 fresh infection cases on Sunday, 360 less cases than it reported on Saturday. The steady rise of Covid-19 cases in the state, being seen as a result of general laxity, mutation of virus strains and lifting of the lockdown, has been witnessed since February.

This rise is being called the second wave of infections in the state and has brought about fresh restrictions as well as extended lockdowns in areas including Amravati, Akola, Akot and Murjitnagar.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

According to the Centre, the six states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat contributed to 86.37 per cent of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours.

Here is a look at how Maharashtra cities are doing:

Pune- Pune has recorded 790 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday. On Saturday, the number of fresh cases was slightly lower at 743. The total number of infections in the city is 209,269.

Navi Mumbai- Navi Mumbai recorded 153 fresh cases on Sunday, while it recorded 116 cases on the previous day. The total number of Covid cases stands at 59,817.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai’s temperature rises to match season's highest

Covid-19 spike: How major Maharashtra cities are faring

Beware of online pitfalls, Mumbai cops' advisory tells people

MVA govt made strategy for no debate on performance, says Fadnavis

Thane- Thane too saw a spike in its daily Covid tally on Sunday as 211 fresh cases were recorded on Sunday while 202 cases were reported on Saturday. As many as 62,869 people have been infected with the disease in the city.

Amravati- As many as 632 people were infected with Covid in the city on Sunday. On Saturday, the number was much lower at 423. A total of 24,469 people have been infected with the virus here.

Nagpur- The city saw 796 fresh infections on Sunday, 42 less than its Saturday tally of 838. As many as 132,481 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Nagpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus maharastra coronavirus outbreak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP