Covid-19 task force recommends restoration of mask mandate

Mumbai: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the state Covid-19 task force has recommended that the state government make masks mandatory mask in crowded and poorly ventilated public places. In its meeting on June 2, the task force also recommended that high-risk categories -- senior citizens and immunocompromised patients -- should continue wearing masks for their safety.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,134 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths. Of 1,134 cases, Mumbai accounted for 763 infections.

“We suggested that masks should be made compulsory in public places like buses, local trains, malls and multiplexes where the population density is high. Following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour will also help in combating other airborne diseases like tuberculosis,” said Dr Kedar Toraskar, critical care specialist and member of the state Covid-19 task force.

On Thursday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had urged the public to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocol like social distancing and hand washing hygiene.

Thackeray said if cases continue to increase, mask mandate and other curbs are likely to make a comeback.

“Presently the situation still looks under control. We aren’t recording many cases that needed hospitalisation. In Wockhardt hospital, there were four cases of Covid-19 positive patients who needed to be hospitalised for some other ailment and had mild symptoms,” said Toraskar, adding that “people must take booster doses and wear masks.”

Dr Vasant Nagvekar, infectious disease expert and state Covid-19 task force member, said non-adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour is one reason for the rising number of cases.

“If you are in a crowded and poorly ventilated place, it is advisable to wear a mask. The vulnerable population that includes senior citizens and those with comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension are getting affected, and therefore should be more cautious and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report, out of the 704 positive cases on Thursday, 671 were asymptomatic. BMC officials said they have instructed hospitals to keep a watch on people with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer at BMC said, “We have asked all health officers to screen patients with ILI and SARI for Covid-19. We have also directed hospitals to collect samples of suspected patients visiting OPDs (outdoor patient departments). If the report is positive, we will send the samples for genome sequencing.”

Dr Nagvekar also said that patients that have ILI and SARI symptoms should first undergo Covid-19 tests. “With monsoons around the corner, patients will develop ILI and SARI. A Covid-19 test should therefore be first advised by doctors,” he said.