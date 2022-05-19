Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CP orders transfer of police personnel after 1-year term to curb corruption

Published on May 19, 2022 11:37 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai: In a bid to stem corruption at police stations across the city, Mumbai police commissioner (CP) Sanjay Pandey has issued an order to transfer the “orderly” of the senior police inspector, “mill special” and “in-charge” at the police station on completing one year’s service at the police station.

Orderly is the first person outsiders meet before seeing the senior inspector of police whereas, mill specials are responsible for gathering intelligence within the limits of the police station and the in-charge is the one who assigns duties to police constables. The three personnel are considered as pointsmen for corruption at the police station level, said a police officer.

Sources said the CP had received complaints from a police constable and various other people regarding instances of corruption by orderlies of senior police inspectors and mill special constables.

After the directions from the CP, all police stations across the city have transferred the orderlies, mill specials and in-charge constables who had completed a year on the posts.

“The commissioner had asked that whoever had completed one year as senior inspector’s orderly, mill special and in-charge constable, should be transferred to other work within the police station. Accordingly, all such personnel are transferred,” said a police officer requesting anonymity.

The officer said the senior inspector’s orderly is a vital post in the police station and if anybody has to meet the senior inspector he has to first meet the orderly, who many times act as a middleman between the officer and the party.

The mill special’s work is to gather intelligence within the limits of the police station and they are the eyes and ears of the senior police inspector and report the aspects within the jurisdiction to him.

“However, mill special constables also report to senior inspector all the illegal happenings within the limits of the police station and then make settlements with the individuals involved with the senior inspectors,” said a senior police officer. The officer added this might be the reason for transferring them out of the posts after completing a year.

The in-charge constable entrust duties to around 150 police constables posted at the police station and are considered equally susceptible to bribery.

