CR says AC locals getting good response from commuters

Thane: Despite the protest by the suburban commuters against increase in air-conditioned local train services, the Central Railway (CR) authorities have claimed that the Thane, Dombivli and Kalyan railway stations top in terms of the number of passengers taking the air-conditioned local trains. Presently, Central Railway runs a total of 1,810 suburban services, including 56 AC locals.

​​“The safe, comfortable AC locals have caught up with Thane, Dombivli and Kalyan passengers during the last 6 months. The number of passengers travelling by AC locals has increased considerably in the past six months from a daily average of 5,939 passengers in February 2022 to 41,333 passengers in August 2022, up by almost 7 times,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

The top 3 stations of Central Railway in terms of AC local passengers from February 2022 to August 2022 are Thane with 10.50 lakh commuters, Dombivli with 9.39 lakh and Kalyan with 9.01 lakh passengers.

“Central Railway has been at the forefront in its efforts to provide safe and comfortable travel to its passengers and running AC locals is one of them. The tremendous response to AC locals has given a boost to CR’s efforts in its motto of giving the best service to its passengers,” added Sutar.

Some passenger association representatives have welcomed the AC locals saying it is one of the best ways to curb the accidents caused due by open-door local trains.

“So many accidents take place due to people hanging on doors. If there are closed-door AC locals, I am sure such cases will come down. I think the idea of AC locals is to ensure the safety of the passengers and if the response from passengers is increasing then the idea is successful. The only concern is affordability for the lower and middle-class which the railway should think about. Also replacing regular trains with AC is a bad idea and people will oppose it,” said Lata Argade, general secretary, Upanagariya Railway Pravasi Mahasangh

Few associations, however, continued their opposition. “The railway replaces one entire train into an AC local, the passenger count on the regular train is way higher than the AC local and the railway claims AC local to be successful. These are all their tactics to gain attention and prove their point. We don’t agree with this idea of replacing regular trains with AC trains. Where are the measures for crowd management? Is this the way to deal with the increasing number of passengers? Safety will improve if there are adequate trains to travel,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, Upanagariya Railway Pravasi Sangh.

“They never took our suggestions while taking the decision of AC locals. Where are the remaining facilities? In the name of safety, the railway is only willing to earn profit through AC locals. What about those who cannot afford the ac locals,” added Deshmukh.

The passengers’ associations had strongly opposed the idea of replacing the regular trains with AC locals. They had held meetings and protests in Thane earlier to draw the attention of the railway authorities. The railway recently reduced 10 AC locals after a protest broke out at the Badlapur railway station.

Commuters quote

Akash Kukreja, 31, Travels from Kalyan to Mumbai.

When it comes to transportation there is always a need for upgrades. AC locals when introduced were a major relief for those who wanted a comfortable ride to their workplace. I completely support it not just because I can afford it but also because it is safer.

Smita Pandit, 39, Travels from Thane to Dadar every day

I think if the cost of the AC locals is reduced further, more people will opt for it. Cost is an issue as many cannot afford it on a daily basis. The railway should increase AC locals and reduce its cost to make it more affordable.

