CR to add 10 more AC services from November 6

Mumbai: Starting November 6, the Central Railway (CR) will introduce 10 more air-conditioned (AC) local services by replacing the regular local trains. At present, CR authorities have six AC rakes in their fleet that caters to commuters on the CSMT-Ambernath section on the Main line.

These additional services will run from Monday to Saturday, while on Sunday and public holidays they will operate as non-AC trains.

According to CR sources, some services will terminate at Parel and Ambernath, therefore, the total number of suburban services on CR will remain at 1,810 despite an increase in the total number of AC train services. “The total number of AC locals will increase to 66 services daily. Of the 10 services, one each is scheduled during morning and evening peak hours,” Shivraj Manaspure, chief PRO, CR, said.

CR officials said the increase in services was based on the surge in demand over the last year. The daily average ticket sales for AC locals have gone up from 6,874 in 2022-23 to 11,277 in 2023-24. “This is certainly positive news for commuters as their numbers travelling in AC locals have jumped substantially. The CR should add them to the services rather than replacing the non-AC trains,” Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad, said.

WR restores 224 train services for Nov 1-2

The Western Railway (WR) authorities have restored 224 train services for November 1 and 2, cancelling only 112 services in a day. On October 31, 83 services were restored. Since last Friday, due to WR cancelling more than 250 suburban train services every day, there have been tremendous crowds at the railway stations. On Tuesday, WR authorities said they will cancel 204 services instead of 316 services on the Churchgate-Dahanu route. “We are studying train schedules and trying to reduce as many cancellations as possible. Between October 31 to November 2, we will restore 307 services,” said a WR official.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) ran an additional six trips on the Western line, which is twice the usual. “We added bus trips to ensure faster clearance of passengers near railway stations,” said a BEST official. The mega block will be on till November 5.

