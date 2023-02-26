CR to cancel five locals due to night block from February 27

Mumbai: Starting Monday, train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane will be affected in the late evening hours.

The Central Railway (CR) authorities will cancel and short terminate local trains from 10pm onwards to carry out a mega block from February 27 on various stretches of this 30-35 kms long rail corridor.

According to CR officials, five local train services on the main line will be cancelled and three will be short terminated until further notice. The CSMT local leaving Asangaon at 10.10 pm will run up to Thane.

Likewise, the CSMT-bound local leaving Ambernath at 10.15pm will terminate at Kurla. While the 10.56 pm Kalyan-CSMT will short terminate at Kurla. Later on, at least five local train services will be cancelled, including Kurla local leaving CSMT at 12.20 am, Thane local leaving CSMT at 12.28 am, Kurla local leaving CSMT at 12.31 am, Dadar-Thane local leaving Dadar at 12.29 am and Dadar local leaving Kalyan at 11.11 pm.

However, there is no clarity on the nature of work that will be carried out during this period. Rajnish Goyal, divisional railway manager (Mumbai), Central Railway did not respond to messages or calls made by Hindustan Times to understand the nature of work that is expected to be carried out.

“The railways should clarify until when these blocks will be carried out. When they carry out mega blocks during weekends, why sudden block during weekdays; several commuters travelling beyond Thane will be inconvenienced,” Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, Upnagriya Railway Pravasi Mahasangh, said.

Similarly, due to another traffic block for working of engineering machines (BCM, Duomatic and DGS) in Down Line between Vangani and Neral stations from the midnight of February 24-25, trains will be short terminated till midnight of March 3-4. The Karjat Local leaving from CSMT at 12.24am will be short terminated at Badlapur and CSMT Local leaving Karjat at 2.33am will run from Badlapur.

