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CR uncovers foreign tourist quota fraud

Railway authorities found that 39 out of 174 PNRs generated across 31 CR trains were irregularly booked under the FT quota over a period of nearly 50 days starting April 24

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:46 am IST
By Shashank Rao
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Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) has unearthed a new fraud involving the misuse of the foreign tourist (FT) quota, with tickets being booked without valid documents, officials aware of the matter said.

Railway authorities found that 39 out of 174 PNRs generated across 31 CR trains were irregularly booked under the FT quota over a period of nearly 50 days starting April 24. (Pic for representation/Hindustan Times)

Railway authorities found that 39 out of 174 PNRs generated across 31 CR trains were irregularly booked under the FT quota over a period of nearly 50 days starting April 24. The FT quota is meant for passengers holding foreign passports and is typically used for premium long-distance trains.

CR initiated a probe on February 4 after ticket-checking staff on board the Sanghamitra Express found passengers travelling under the FT quota without the required documents, officials said.

“During a routine inspection, vigilant ticket-checking staff discovered several Indian citizens occupying berths reserved strictly for foreign nationals. These passengers were unable to produce the mandatory documentation, such as foreign passports or valid visas that are required to qualify for the specialised quota,” said a CR official, requesting anonymity.

The authorities are currently investigating both individuals and entities to ensure that those exploiting the system face the law. As the summer travel season continues, CR has affirmed that these “special checks” will continue to ensure that berths reach the rightful passengers.

 
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