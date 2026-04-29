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Crackdown on Bangladeshi, Rohingya auto drivers in Mira Rd

People aware of the development said officials of the transport department are in touch with the police, tehsildars and local collector’s offices to verify the documents of around 30 people. Based on this, RTOs are contemplating making physical examination of drivers’ licence mandatory at the offices. The checks are currently done online

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:58 am IST
By HT correspondent
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MUMBAI: The transport department has launched a probe into Rohingya Bangladeshis running auto-rickshaws in Mira Road with permits, based on a complaint by Mira-Bhayandar MLA Narendra Mehta in March.

Crackdown on Bangladeshi, Rohingya auto drivers in Mira Rd

People aware of the development said officials of the transport department are in touch with the police, tehsildars and local collector’s offices to verify the documents of around 30 people. Based on this, RTOs are contemplating making physical examination of drivers’ licence mandatory at the offices. The checks are currently done online.

“It is suspected that some rickshaw drivers had obtained permits illegally by submitting fraudulent documents. We have received around 30 allegations of certain Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals illegally obtaining permits. FIRs will be registered against them upon verification of their documents, which is currently underway through the office of the tehsildar,” said Pratap Sarnaik, state transport minister.

Sarnaik discussed the issue with the RTO staff on Tuesday. Sources said that the police and tehsildar will also verify the genuineness of the documents submitted to the RTOs and other departments.

 
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