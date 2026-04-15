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Crane topples during Metro construction work in Mumbai; traffic hit

Crane topples during Metro construction work in Mumbai; traffic hit

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 11:01 am IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A heavy crane engaged in Metro construction work toppled at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai early on Wednesday, officials said.

Crane topples during Metro construction work in Mumbai; traffic hit

No casualties were reported, they said. The incident, however, led to traffic snarls in one of Mumbai's busiest business districts.

Traffic was diverted and efforts were underway to restore normal movement at the earliest, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 am during the construction of the BKC Metro Line 2B station. While the crane toppled, a pre-cast beam also tilted during the incident, a MMRDA official said.

"A mobile crane weighing approximately 400 tons toppled near the Asian Heart Hospital junction due to some mechanical failure while lifting a pre-cast beam," the MMRDA said in a post on X.

This incident took place during the night work of the Metro Line through the contractor company J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited. No loss of life or injuries occurred in this incident, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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