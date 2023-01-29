Crane’s hook hits front portion of local train; motorman hurt

Mumbai: A motorman of a suburban train on Saturday sustained a minor head injury after the metal hook at the tip of a crane’s arm dashed the local train’s front portion at Naigaon station in Palghar district.

Western Railway (WR) authorities claimed that the incident occurred after some transgender persons threw stones at the driver of the crane, which injured him. This incident occurred around 12.55am on platform one at Naigaon station when the last Virar-bound local was arriving there.

“A block was planned at Naigaon station’s platform number one for the erection of lift steel columns. The crane was positioned parallel to the track for that work. But suddenly, there was heavy stone pelting by transgenders, due to which the crane driver suffered an injury on his right thumb. We are taking utmost precautions to ensure worksite safety,” said a WR spokesperson.

At that time, a Virar-bound local train was entering the station. But since the crane driver suffered an injury on his hand, he found it difficult to operate and control the machine and its hook hit the glass frame of the local train. The motorman received a minor injury and was administered first aid. Subsequently, the train was emptied and taken to the Virar car shed. No major damage was caused to the local train.

