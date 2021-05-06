Created war room to monitor Covid-19 situation: Mumbai mayor

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said the current death rate of Covid-19 in Mumbai is lower than the previous year, adding that a war room has been created to monitor the coronavirus situation in the city. "The current death rate is lower than the last year. We have created a war room to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the city. We're informing people about the availability of hospital beds through the war room," said Pednekar.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mumbai mayor stressed the importance of getting more and more people vaccinated to equip them to deal with a potential third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

She has also appealed to the citizens not to crowd at vaccination centres, saying social distancing norms must be followed. "For the third wave, it is essential to vaccinate more and more people. I thank PM Modi for opening vaccination for people between 18-44 years of age," she added.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received a fresh stock of one lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday night. "Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation received a fresh stock of one lakh vaccine doses last night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at BMC's and government vaccination centres," the BMC informed.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 3,879 fresh Covid-19 cases and 77 deaths, taking the count of daily infections in the city to 6,65,299 and the death toll to 13,547, a BMC official said.








