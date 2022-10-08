Creta had been issued 35 e-challans, one just last week on Sea Link

Mumbai: The Worli police on Friday informed the Metropolitan Magistrate Court that the Hyundai Creta which crashed into vehicles on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Wednesday, killing five and injuring eight, was speeding at 100 to 120 kmph at the time of the accident. Police also informed the court that 35 e-challans for traffic offences had earlier been issued against the vehicle. Interestingly, of the 35 e-challans against the vehicle, one was for speeding at 90 kmph on the Sea Link just last week, on September 30. Traffic police have also said that a total of ₹36,800 in fines have been slapped on the vehicle, of which ₹28,800 is still unpaid.

Police told the court that 40-year-old Irfan Abdul Rahim Bilakhiya, who was behind the wheels of the car, is not co-operating with the investigation. “He had changed lanes from second to fourth and crashed his vehicle into other stationary vehicles,” police inspector Amar Jagdale informed additional chief metropolitan magistrate J P Shirale.

Arguing for Bilakhiya, advocate Vikram Chavan, said that the e-challans are against the vehicle -the Hyundai Creta, which was owned by his brother and not by the accused. “All the dead and injured had come together coincidentally due to the accident of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and there was no question of his having any issue with any of the deceased. Moreover, there was failure on the part of the Sea Link contractor that has completely shown negligence and not barricaded the bridge despite the first accident which led to the second accident.”

Chavan also told the court that the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was not applicable to the case. “My client is injured and they have not given him proper treatment. When he has been advised CT-scan by Saifee Hospital, it is still not done. He has injuries in his hand, jaw and head,” Chavan told the court.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded Bilakhiya to judicial custody till October 19. Bilakhiya’s lawyers are likely to move the sessions court on Monday for his bail.