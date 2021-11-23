Cricketer Harbhajan Singh sells Mumbai apartment for 17.58 crore

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has sold his 2,830 square feet apartment in Rustomjee Elements, Andheri, to JBC International LLP for ₹17.58 crore.

According to documents scanned by real estate data analytical and research firm Zapkey.com, the former Indian cricketer paid a stamp duty of ₹87.90 lakh on the transaction. The sale was registered on November 18. Singh had purchased the property in December 2017 from Rustomjee and made the registration in March 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.com, there has been a rise in transactions in the luxury segment. “As the realty market improves, we are seeing increasing sales in high-end apartments,” said Reddy.

Rustomjee Elements is a 3-acre premium project consisting of 3, 4 and 5-BHK (bedroom, hall and kitchen) high-end apartments, equipped with all modern amenities.

As the situation in realty sector improves, several luxury apartments that were languishing for a long time are being sold off, according to insiders from the industry.

Like Singh, many cricketers have invested in several high-end properties in the city.