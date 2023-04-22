Mumbai airport recorded 44 million passenger traffic in previous fiscal

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has registered a strong passenger traffic of around 44 million in financial year 2022-23 and recorded a year-on-year growth of 105% in passenger movement as compared to financial year 2021-22, according to the data released on Friday. HT Image

The airport recorded a 56% year-on-year growth in overall air traffic movement, including landings and take-offs.

CSMIA witnessed a recovery of 90% over pre-covid numbers. Domestic traffic registered a strong recovery of 96%, a CSMIA spokesperson said.

Moreover, the airport welcomed record seven new overseas passenger carriers like Air Arabia, Air Canada, Azerbaijan Airlines, Finnair, Flynas, LOT Polish Airlines and Vietjet Air and one new domestic carrier Akasa Air during the year.

The airport also witnessed a 56% share of non-metro traffic during FY 22-23 when compared to 50% of pre-Covid times, reflecting a stronger domestic connectivity over the past years.

A growth of 291% was recorded with over 11.2 million passengers when compared to fiscal year 21-22, a spokesperson said.

The airport saw over 32.7 million domestic passengers in the financial year 2023, recording a year-on-year growth of 87% as compared to FY 21-22.

In terms of flight movements, CSMIA witnessed an overall growth of 56% in the financial year 22-23. The airport saw over 63,000 movements to international destinations which was 181% higher when compared to 21-22, a spokesperson said.

Similarly, the airport recorded a 51% growth in domestic flight movements with 2,19,200 movements in the financial year 22-23. Dubai, Abu Dubai and London remained the top international destinations with the highest passenger traffic share. Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa continued to retain their position as the top three preferred domestic destinations, the spokesperson added.

The airport clocked 974 air traffic movements on February 11, 2023, the highest single-day flight movement post Covid.

The airport handled a record 1,50,988 passenger movement in a single-day on December 10, 2022, the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic. This was also overall the third highest single-day passenger movement recorded at CSMIA.