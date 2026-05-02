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CSMT faces water shortage; CR depends on tankers for supply

The issue was flagged at a joint meeting between railway and civic officials earlier this week, where pre-monsoon preparedness was also reviewed

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:44 am IST
By Shashank Rao
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Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has raised concerns over an acute shortage of drinking water at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 10% water cut across the city from May 15.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) (HT PHOTO)

The issue was flagged at a joint meeting between railway and civic officials earlier this week, where pre-monsoon preparedness was also reviewed.

As summer intensifies, commuters across several CR stations are struggling to access potable water. The problem has extended to CSMT, which handles over 6–7 lakh passengers daily and nearly 1,200 suburban and long-distance train services.

“We are receiving only 30–40% of the required water supply at CSMT. The shortfall is being managed through tankers,” a CR official said.

The station requires around 26 lakh litres of water daily for operations, including station facilities, water vending machines and long-distance train coaches. Railway authorities have urged the BMC to increase pipeline connections to reduce reliance on tanker supply.

Water taps are available across suburban platforms on the Harbour line and near platforms 10–14 for long-distance passengers. However, commuters say facilities remain inadequate.

“Our teams have been directed to coordinate with the railways and address requirements on priority,” said BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide.

Pre-monsoon works were also reviewed at the meeting, including desilting of drains and culverts connected to the Mithi River, and measures to tackle waterlogging in vulnerable stretches such as Matunga–Dadar, Sion–Matunga, Kurla–Sion, Chunabhatti and Masjid–CSMT.

Railway officials said track elevation, tree trimming and micro-tunnelling works will be completed before May 15 to minimise disruption during the monsoon.

 
central railway water cut chhatrapati shivaji maharaj terminus
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