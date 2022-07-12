CSMT-bound AC local’s door malfunction at Dadar, CR initiates probe

MUMBAI: The Central Railway has initiated an inquiry after the doors of an Air-Conditioned (AC) local train on did not open at Dadar railway station, causing an inconvenience to passengers.

Doors of 6.23 am Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound Kalyan AC local on Tuesday morning did not open at Dadar railway station, forcing passengers who wanted to de-board at Dadar railway station to exit the train at Byculla railway station.

“We have launched an enquiry to find out why the doors of the train did not open,” said Anil Kumar Jain, deputy chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

Railway officials have further stated that incidents of passengers inserting objects in the door have also been done to the AC local train doors that result in delays in the AC train operations.

“One passenger stuck an umbrella inside the AC local train door. The guard of the train noticed it at the CSMT railway station. The door of the AC local train was not opening as they were stuck. We had to take the train to the shed and manually open the door. This delays the AC local train service,” said a senior Central Railway official who did not want to be named.

Passenger associations have asked the railway authorities to take immediate action as the incident happened during morning office peak hours. “The incident happened during the office peak hours. People wanting to reach work could not reach because of the delay. The railways should take immediate cognizance of the incident,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.